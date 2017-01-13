Community leaders urge people to volunteer to honor Martin Luther King Jr

On Monday, the country honors Martin Luther King Jr., and leaders in the community say it's not a time to pause, but rather a time to act.

"The city of Toledo is a compassionate community, and while we may have individual incidences of violence, that is not our community," said Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

Hicks-Hudson is urging everyone to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She'll be one of many at a special ceremony at the University of Toledo, Monday morning, which is open to the public.

She's also urging folks to serve their community, and that goes beyond just one day.

If you're looking for places to volunteer, the United Way has them listed all in one spot. On the calendar are opportunities like food and hygiene product drives.

At UT on Wednesday, there's training for an exercise called "COPE" or Cost of Poverty Experience.

"That actually gives people an opportunity to go outside of their comfort zones and live within the socioeconomic status of someone other than them," said Linda Alvarado-Arce, who is on the board of community relations.

You don't even necessarily need to attend the training for that. You can do things like ride a bus for a week to see how people, who can't afford to buy a car, run their errands.

There is a also a website where people can enter their zip code to find volunteer opportunities in the community. There is anything from visiting with veterans to helping with crafts.

"I want them to be able to say 'wow, I never knew that others experience this every single day. I never knew what it was like to walk in someone else's shoes,'" Alvarado-Arce said.

The celebration at UT will be Jan. 16 at Savage Arena, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A free, community lunch will follow. For more information on the event, click here.

