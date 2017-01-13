Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 5

This week Big Board Friday features 15 games in our area, including eleven boys games and four girls match-ups.
The biggest game this week is St. John's Jesuit against Findlay.
The Titans are coming off their biggest win of the season against rival St. Francis in front of a sold-out home crowd. The win put St. John's in the driver's seat to win the Three Rivers Conference, with both St. John's and St. Francis sitting on a 4-1 conference record.
However, Findlay is not far behind. The Trojans are only one game behind the Titans with a 3-2 conference record.
Findlay is on a two-game win streak after a 54-52 victory Tuesday over Central Catholic.
Big Board Friday will feature ten other boys games including:
Big Board Friday will also feature four girls games including:
Check the Big Board app for final scores and highlights from basketball action across northwest Ohio.
