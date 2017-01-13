Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 5

This week Big Board Friday features 15 games in our area, including eleven boys games and four girls match-ups.

The biggest game this week is St. John's Jesuit against Findlay.

The Titans are coming off their biggest win of the season against rival St. Francis in front of a sold-out home crowd. The win put St. John's in the driver's seat to win the Three Rivers Conference, with both St. John's and St. Francis sitting on a 4-1 conference record.

However, Findlay is not far behind. The Trojans are only one game behind the Titans with a 3-2 conference record.

Findlay is on a two-game win streak after a 54-52 victory Tuesday over Central Catholic.

Big Board Friday will feature ten other boys games including:

Perrysburg at Southview

Anthony Wayne at Northview

Maumee at Bowling Green

Otsego at Eastwood

Rossford at Woodmore

Genoa at Lake

Clay at Fremont Ross

Bedford at Monroe

St. Francis at Central Catholic

Lima Senior at Northview

Big Board Friday will also feature four girls games including:

Perrysburg at Southview

Napoleon at Springfield

Maumee at Bowling Green

Anthony Wayne at Northview

Check the Big Board app for final scores and highlights from basketball action across northwest Ohio.

