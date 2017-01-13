Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 5 - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday basketball preview: Week 5

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
This week Big Board Friday features 15 games in our area, including eleven boys games and four girls match-ups.

The biggest game this week is St. John's Jesuit against Findlay.

The Titans are coming off their biggest win of the season against rival St. Francis in front of a sold-out home crowd. The win put St. John's in the driver's seat to win the Three Rivers Conference, with both St. John's and St. Francis sitting on a 4-1 conference record.

However, Findlay is not far behind. The Trojans are only one game behind the Titans with a 3-2 conference record.

Findlay is on a two-game win streak after a 54-52 victory Tuesday over Central Catholic.

Big Board Friday will feature ten other boys games including:

  • Perrysburg at Southview
  • Anthony Wayne at Northview
  • Maumee at Bowling Green
  • Otsego at Eastwood
  • Rossford at Woodmore
  • Genoa at Lake
  • Clay at Fremont Ross
  • Bedford at Monroe
  • St. Francis at Central Catholic
  • Lima Senior at Northview

Big Board Friday will also feature four girls games including:

  • Perrysburg at Southview
  • Napoleon at Springfield
  • Maumee at Bowling Green
  • Anthony Wayne at Northview

