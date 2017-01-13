List of most wanted sex offenders in northern Ohio released

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force released their updated "Agonizing 8," a list of the most wanted sex offenders in northern Ohio.

Among the eight is Raymond Fenton, 57, from Toledo.

He is wanted by the Wood County Sheriff's Office for violating the Ohio Sex Offender Registration Laws.

The other seven offenders are:

Dennis Nagle, 50, of Mansfield

Tobi Beatty, 33, of New Philadelphia

Juan Plass, 32, of Painesville

Sherman Jackson, 37, of Youngstown

Thomas Park, 50, of Cleveland

Stephan Pittman, 38, of Cleveland

Frederick Warner, 59, of Canton

All eight fugitives should be considered dangerous individuals and the public is strongly discouraged to confront them.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of any of the "Agonizing 8," they should contacted the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at (886)-492-6833. They may also text the keyword WANTED and their trip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters with information leading to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward. They may also remain anonymous.

