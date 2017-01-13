Cleveland officer investigating drugs is hit, dragged by car

Our week will start off dry and mild, highs near 70 both Monday and Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say an inmate at an Ohio county jail them led to a packet of heroin he stashed in a pair of pants at a Wal-Mart store.
Public records show lobbyists for the pharmaceutical industry pushed Ohio officials to lower their estimates of what it would cost the state if lawmakers approved a bill requiring Medicaid and other insurers to...
Michigan lawmakers are introducing legislation to help fight rising opioid abuse.
Police officers are amongst the bravest of the brave. But sometimes, even they face a foe they just can't beat.
