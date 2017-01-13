Sen. Brown talks to healthcare providers about possible repeal of ACA

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown held a round table discussion in Toledo Friday to talk to local healthcare providers about the cost effects of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

It was a candid and emotional round table discussion with stakeholders from healthcare providers around northwest Ohio.

ProMedica, Mercy Health, NAMI, CareNet, and UTMC were among the providers that said the repeal of the ACA without replacement would have devastating effects.

One ProMedica representative said about 900,000 people in Ohio may lose their insurance if the law is repealed without replacement.

Senator Brown says it is these conversations with communities that will put a face on the changes Congress wants to make.

"Governor Kasich has admonished his Republican colleagues in Washington not to do this," Sen. Brown said. "If you're going to repeal it, you'll have to replace it right away with something comparable. There's no effort to do that. There's just repeal and we'll fix it later. Fix it later is just an empty promise that Congress shouldn't be making."

A recovering heroin addict at the round table said in an emotional speech without Medicaid expansion, she would have never received the treatment that saved her life.

