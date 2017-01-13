Henry County K9 to get body armor through donation.

Thanks to a charitable donation, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office K9, Armor, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

The donation was made by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

According to the press release, the cost to provide one protective best for a K9 is $1,050, but has a value between $1,700 and $2,500. Each vest weighs four to five pounds.

Armor’s delivery is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S. For more information, head to the Vested Interest in K9s website.

