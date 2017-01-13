Two arrested after gun, drugs found during traffic stop - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two arrested after gun, drugs found during traffic stop

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Two people were arrested overnight after police found a gun and drugs during a traffic stop.

Police pulled the vehicle over around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the Anthony Wayne Trail at Glendale in south Toledo. The driver apparently ran a red light at Woodsdale.

During the routine traffic stop, they discovered a gun, ecstasy and cocaine in the Buick lacrosse.

The driver and passenger were both arrested.

It's unknown how many charges the male and female face.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly