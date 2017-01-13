Two arrested after gun, drugs found during traffic stop

A man facing federal charges for trafficking children for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning.

Toledo police are searching for a suspect accused of two robberies in the space of a month.

Rossford police say a man originally thought to be pretending to be a Toledo Edison worker, is in fact a Toledo Edison worker.

Man believed to be pretending to work for Toledo Edison is actual employee

Police arrested Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, on Friday. He is charged with murder in the February death of Collin Doyle, 17.

Teen charged in shooting death of Maumee HS student, victim's mother speaks out

Two suspected serial crooks were arrested thanks to a video posted to a block watch page.

Jeep seen in video that led to police apprehending the suspects (Source: WTOL)

Two people were arrested overnight after police found a gun and drugs during a traffic stop.

Police pulled the vehicle over around 1:30 a.m. Friday on the Anthony Wayne Trail at Glendale in south Toledo. The driver apparently ran a red light at Woodsdale.

During the routine traffic stop, they discovered a gun, ecstasy and cocaine in the Buick lacrosse.

The driver and passenger were both arrested.

It's unknown how many charges the male and female face.

