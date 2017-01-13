Doctor's office employee arrested for writing fake prescriptions

A man facing federal charges for trafficking children for sex waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court Thursday morning.

Toledo police are searching for a suspect accused of two robberies in the space of a month.

Rossford police say a man originally thought to be pretending to be a Toledo Edison worker, is in fact a Toledo Edison worker.

Man believed to be pretending to work for Toledo Edison is actual employee

Police arrested Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, on Friday. He is charged with murder in the February death of Collin Doyle, 17.

Teen charged in shooting death of Maumee HS student, victim's mother speaks out

Two suspected serial crooks were arrested thanks to a video posted to a block watch page.

Jeep seen in video that led to police apprehending the suspects (Source: WTOL)

A Toledo woman has been charged with writing bogus prescriptions for herself on her boss's prescription pad.

Lisa Wallace (Szkudlarck), 44, was arrested on two counts of Illegal processing of drug documents and theft of prescription.

According to police, Wallace worked at a doctor's office at 3900 Sun Forest Ct. She's accused of writing fake prescriptions for Alprazolam (Xanax) and picking them up for herself.

She was arrested in 2012 on similar charges.

Wallace was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Toledo Municipal Court.

