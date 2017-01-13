Doctor's office employee arrested for writing fake prescriptions - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Doctor's office employee arrested for writing fake prescriptions

Lisa Wallace (Szkudlarck), 44 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Lisa Wallace (Szkudlarck), 44 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo woman has been charged with writing bogus prescriptions for herself on her boss's prescription pad.

Lisa Wallace (Szkudlarck), 44, was arrested on two counts of Illegal processing of drug documents and theft of prescription.

According to police, Wallace worked at a doctor's office at 3900 Sun Forest Ct. She's accused of writing fake prescriptions for Alprazolam (Xanax) and picking them up for herself.

She was arrested in 2012 on similar charges.

Wallace was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Toledo Municipal Court.

