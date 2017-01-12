One person shot in second Thursday night shooting in east Toledo

Toledo police responded to two, separate shootings in east Toledo Thursday night.

The first happened in the 1500 block of East Broadway, near Oakdale just after 7 p.m. A 14-year-old was shot and killed.

Three hours later, police were called to another shooting on Forsythe near Woodville.

Police say a 23-year-old man was sitting on a porch talking to a friend when he was shot. They told police a car drove by the home, distracting them. That's when the shooter came from the side of the home and fired two shots.

The victim was hit in his arm and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim does not live at the home where the shooting happened.

So far, no arrests have been made.

