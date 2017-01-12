Dogs saved from South Korean meat market arrive at humane society

You hear about dog rescues all the time, but nothing like the emotional one that happened Thursday night at the Toledo Area Humane Society in Maumee.

The dogs are part of a recent rescue mission conducted by Humane Society International (HSI). The dogs are being saved from the sixth dog meat market in South Korea that HSI has successfully busted and shut down.

“In South Korea, they’re actually farmed for food purposes,” said Stephen Heaven, CEO/President of Toledo Area Human Society.

The process is culturally acceptable there.

“There’s no laws that prohibit it, and people treat it as any other food substance," Heaven said.

Two-hundred dogs were rescued and are being transported to humane societies across the U.S., Canada and U.K. for adoption. Eleven will be staying in Toledo until they find a home.

They have been vaccinated, quarantined and have international health certificates.

People at the TAHS will give the dogs medical examinations and microchips.

The dogs will most likely need to spend time in foster care before they are available for adoption, because they have to be deemed medically fit and behaviorally sound.

These dogs are being given a second chance at a happy life.

Humane Society International has rescued a total of 770 dogs as part of its campaign to end the dog meat trade in South Korea and across Asia.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.