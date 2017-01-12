Families discover options at Toledo Public Schools

Thursday night, families had the chance to discover TPS. They could explore the nine different high schools that are a part of Toledo Public Schools and learn what they have to offer.

Teachers and students showed up ready to show just what makes them TPS proud.

"It's just letting parents know that there are certifications built within our programs,” said Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant. “Their child graduates, college and career ready to start right off in industry or go into the next level of going to a two or four year college, or more importantly they can take an associate degree aligned to our career tech program and finish it all before high school ends."

Dr. Durant says people are generally shocked to learn about all they are doing to stretch taxpayers money. From their 12 associate degree tracks, 30 career technical programs, early high school options and more than 300 internships, TPS students can create their future.

In fact, Toledo Technology Academy (TTA) received national praise Monday from the President of the American Federation of Teachers for the way it draws people into what they are doing.

Parents say they are proud to send their children to this TPS school.

"TTA is just an amazing school,” said Megan Fuller, mother of an 8th grader at Toledo Technology Academy. “The technology that they do, and the programs that they have are just exceptional."

At Bowsher High School Thursday, families could meet with teachers, discuss programs, watch programs in action and even make ice cream.

Tylin McCauley is a senior in the advanced electronics program. He will take his certification test this year and hopes to become an electrical engineer.

"You learn pretty much how to code, how to build drones, how to build different electrical equipment, how to repair and how to make and manage it,” said McCauley. “It's really going to set you ahead no matter what you go into."

While different high schools offer different career technical programs, TPS allows students to choose where they want to attend, giving them the chance to discover their future starting at Toledo Public Schools.

If you want to discover TPS you can visit their website or contact the schools individually.

