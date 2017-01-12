Toledo police selling K9 calendars to benefit 4-legged officers

Last month, Toledo police starting selling its K9 fundraising calendars.

The department is raising money for its four-legged officers through the sale.

It’s so popular, all of the 2017 calendars quickly sold out.

However, the department posted Thursday on its Facebook page that it has 150 more available.

Calendars can be purchased at the Northwest District Station on W. Sylvania from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They cost $15 each.

