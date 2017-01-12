City schools oppose Trump's choice for secretary of education

With a new president comes new cabinet members, and one of those is stirring up a lot of opposition with local school districts.

Besty DeVos has been nominated as secretary of education, and many schools boards throughout Northwest Ohio met this week to voice their concerns with the choice.

Perrysburg, Sylvania, Springfield, Bowling Green and Toledo schools were all represented at the meeting, sharing their concerns with one of Rob Portman’s regional directors.

"It's a little concerning when you've never been in public schools, and your family has never been in public schools, and you're making decisions for public schools,” said Francis Scruci, superintendent for Bowling Green City Schools.

DeVos has been known to support charter schools, and area public schools voiced their concerns about her taking even more funding away from public education.

“It was a meeting full of people who come from all different parts of education and different political venues, and every one of them was really concerned about Miss DeVos,” said Ellen Scholl, Bowling Green City Schools Board president.

Andy Newlove says he has seen nothing but negativity from fellow parents on social media about DeVos.

“Public schools are great, my kids have great teachers, they have great support staff, and I think that this is just a short cut to try to defend public schools across the country,” Newlove said.

Scruci agrees with him.

"Public education is doing a good job," Scruci said. "And our kids are succeeding, and our kids are going to the Ivy League schools, our kids are going to the elite universities and colleges throughout the country."

Scruci says he fears she could threaten what he believes makes this country great.

“Public education is in a situation where we educate them all, we get every talk of life and every economic background and so our job is to educate every child and give them an opportunity to succeed in life,” Scruci said.

He says time is of the essence in this case to try to change the direction education could be headed, and if you share their concerns, he says you should reach out to Senator Portman or Senator Brown.

