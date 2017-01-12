Kroger reopens after fire breaks out on roof - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kroger reopens after fire breaks out on roof

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

A Bowling Green Kroger reopened Friday morning after a fire forced the store to close Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the Kroger on N. Main Street around 6 p.m. after a fire started on the roof.

The store was evacuated, and crews got the fire under control quickly. 

A contractor was on scene to access the damage; the location is currently under renovation. Construction is expected to continue as planned. 

The store reopened Friday at 6 a.m. 

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly