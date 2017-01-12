Treatment centers concerned with possible Obamacare repeal

Ohio is among the national leaders for opiate addiction. And with the expectation that the Affordable Care Act will soon be repealed, some rehab centers are showing concern.

Treatment is often paid for by government sponsored program such as Medicaid.

"About 15 percent of our Medicaid population that was previously uninsured before Obamacare of the Medicaid expansion now have health coverage," said Matthew Rizzo, CEO of Renewed Mind Behavioral Health.

The main fear is that a big change could leave several Ohioans struggling with addiction without coverage. That would force them to fight their addiction on their own, or worse feed their addiction.

"Because of my mental health and my addiction, good employment with healthcare is not in the cards for me at this point," said recovering addict Alexandra Karvel.

Treatment centers say that helping people with addiction is not just about compassion, but it makes sense financially.

"If you just looked at it from a dollar perspective, for every dollar invested in treatment, we know that the return for criminal justice savings is about $4. And for healthcare savings it's about $12," Rizzo said.

Senator Sherrod Brown will hold a round table discussion at Nexus Healthcare in Toledo Friday to discuss the possible effects of the Affordable Care Act repeal.

