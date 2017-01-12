Forum being held for sanctuary campus at BGSU

A new initiative is gaining momentum in Bowling Green, and neighbors came together Thursday night to discuss Bowling Green State University becoming a sanctuary campus.

This would mean protection from immigration officers for those involved with the school.

"Undocumented students, as well as other students minority, LGBTQ community, there would be safeguards put in place to protect the most vulnerable,"

Michaela Walsh said.

Around 20 schools across the country already have this title. It is a movement that started with an online petition, following the election.

Walsh is one of the professors heading up the initiative, and she says support seems to be widespread.

"Colleagues, as well as students of mine, have approached me expressing their fear of being deported, and it's a scary time right now for them," Walsh said. "So those of us with privilege should stand up and support them."

Walsh said it will be discussed at a faculty senate meeting Tuesday.

WTOL’s Allie Hausfeld reached out to BGSU's president, Mary Ellen Mazey. She says knows about the petition, but has not received it yet.

Recently, Mazey signed the Bridge Act, preventing students with work authorization and a "provisional protected status" from being deported.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.