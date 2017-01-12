UT president says operations at UTMC are being reviewed, but hospital is not closing

One day after a local union president said one of Toledo's largest hospitals could be closing its doors, University of Toledo president Dr. Sharon Gaber says that's not the case.

In a nearly three minute YouTube video, Dr. Gaber laid out how UTMC continues to serve the community and how its financial position has improved.

She also says it's important that the hospital evolves to meet the needs of the community while reducing costs.

On Thursday, a local union said the hospital could close its doors because of an academic partnership between the University of Toledo and ProMedica.

In May 2015, leaders from the University of Toledo and ProMedica signed a letter of intent for a long-term academic affiliation to make Toledo a top medical training hub.

ProMedica agreed to rebuild the UT College of Medicine and provide $50 million a year for academic support. Additionally, UT College of Medicine faculty, residents and medical students would be able to rotate through ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

But in a letter to union workers, ASCME Local 2415 President Randy Desposito said the agreement, “May mean the loss of one of our community's finest landmarks, The University of Toledo Medical Center. The University of Toledo Medical Center is the last public hospital in N.W. Ohio funded with public dollars, for our community."

Desposito said in the letter that it will mean the loss of physicians, medical residents and students, nurses and patient care givers, as well as jobs at UTMC.

The union president's letter goes on to say that the academic affiliation is moving quickly and could also impact south Toledo negatively, so they're forming a community coalition and are looking for people to join.

A ProMedica spokesperson told us their agreement is only with UT's College of Medicine and not with UTMC.

A new UT statement says speculation about UTMC is not supported by facts.

“During the past year, the University has been thoughtfully reviewing its clinical operations and the community we serve to set a direction for the future of UTMC. University leadership is completing this and intends to share the path forward with our employees and the community in the near future. We are committed to the hospital, the university and the community.”

However, the union is advertising on its Facebook page that they are holding a "Save The University of Toledo Medical Center” coalition building meeting on Friday at 5 p.m. at Park Church United Church of Christ on Harvard Boulevard.

WTOL has put in multiple requests to the union president to talk about his concerns but haven't heard back.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.