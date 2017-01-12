Governor Kasich offers look at 2017

Ohio Governor John Kasich is pointing to the future. In his first major address of the new year, Kasich looked back at successes and the challenges the state will face in 2017.

It was called a “Looking Ahead" press conference.

Governor Kasich talked to state legislators and business leaders in Columbus Thursday afternoon.

The Governor was introduced and praised for the way he held to strong ethics and standards while running for President last year.

Kasich said the state has a $2 billion surplus but said tough times are upon us, an "economic slowdown" in his words. There is a budget shortfall of $621 million, which he said was partly due to deflation in the purchasing of goods, which has made sales tax revenues lower than anticipated.

He says the budget will feature tight spending and has to be structurally balanced because if it's not, it threatens the state's ability to create jobs.

"And we also have to innovate to squeeze out the most we can out of efficiency so when the tough times come, we deal with it," Kasich said. "We are not going to go out of balance. I don't care what it takes. I will not do to the next Governor what the last Governor presented me with.”

Governor Kasich also said the state has to get into the 21st century when it comes to technology. He said self-driving trucks that were recently tested on the Ohio Turnpike in Genoa are an example of that.

Kasich also said more drone technology is coming to Ohio this year, and a chief innovation officer will be named, a new position to head a new Ohio Institute of Technology.

The person’s job will be to go after emerging technologies like robotics and data analytics.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.