New Sandusky County Sheriff settling in to new role

The new Sandusky County Sheriff has only been in office for 2 weeks, but he tells us he's never been busier.

Chris Hilton defeated incumbent Sheriff Kyle Overmyer in the November election. He was sworn in at the end of December.

He says in the next few months, he would like to write up an online department policy handbook and create a department Facebook page.

"But once I get them in place, and then we map a out and get our strategic plan of prioritizing the things that need to be done, I think it is going to go real well. But so far the transition has been about as smooth as it can be." said Hilton

Yesterday, Sheriff Hilton announced his department would be taking control of the Heather Bogle murder case from BCI.

That case has gone unsolved since April of 2015.

