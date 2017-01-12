Heather Bogle murder case returns to Sandusky County Sheriff's Department

A high profile murder case nearly two-years-old is now back in the hands of Sandusky County Sheriff's investigators.

Since June, the investigation into the murder of 28-year-old Heather Bogle was being run entirely by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

But Wednesday, newly elected Sheriff Chris Hilton met with BCI and announced the lead of the investigation would be returning to the Sandusky County Sheriff's Department.

Heather Bogle was reported missing on April 9th, 2015.

Her body was found in the trunk of her own car the next day with multiple bullet wounds.

After over a year, and no solid developments outside of a few persons of interest, BCI was given the lead of the investigation.

Yesterday, Sheriff Hilton along with his investigators met with BCI to go over the case.

"And we sat down with four other BCI agents and we went through the case from beginning to where we are now," said Hilton.

Sheriff Hilton says the case is a very important one in the county, and wants those in the county to know it is equally important to him and his department.

He says the work BCI has done over the last 7 months have pointed the case in the right direction.

"I was very encouraged with the things they had told me," said Hilton. "They had kind of developed some new evidence, and they had conducted up to 45 interviews already."

Hilton says they will continue to work diligently with BCI and the local police departments until they can find closure on this case.

"I owe it to them," Hilton said. "I owe it to her family and I owe it her for us to be able to do this and give it everything that we have."

