Athlete of the Week: Blake Williams

As far back as St. John's senior Blake Williams can remember, he always wanted to be a basketball.

"I started playing basketball ever since I could remember, since I could walk probably," Williams said. "My dad always had a basketball in my hand and a little hoop in the kitchen."

Those days of playing hoops in the kitchen long ago are starting to pay off.

Williams is a big part of the St. John's offense, and it was his hot-hand from beyond the arc that helped lift the Titans to a 52-42 victory over undefeated St. Francis at home in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday night.

"Just coming in and shooting the ball, I think that was a big key...to the performance," Williams said. "But the rest of the team too. Defense, Tycen Anderson played great defense on Kenny, and that was a huge factor in the game also. And that gave me the opportunity to make big shots and to take the lead."

Blake had a game high 19 points. He hit three clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter to put the Titans back in the lead.

Maybe the biggest stat was that Williams outscored St. Francis by himself in the final period. That's the kind of clutch performance that makes him a winner.

"I wasn't really thinking about having the game-high or having the best performance on the team," Williams said. "Just the atmosphere was unbelievable. Coming in, hitting those shots and having the crowd on your side is just crazy."

Head coach Ed Heintschel says he was confident Blake's hand was the boost his offense needed.

"If anybody's going to put a string together, he's the guy," Coach Heintschel said. "He's coming off a really good week of practice shooting. So, you know, you go with him, and Blake just stepped up and did a great job, and it was a key, key part of the game obviously."

St. John's now gets ready to face Findlay in the Titan Dome on senior night.

A game of that magnitude is the just the game Blake's looking forward to that will keep the Titans' momentum going.

