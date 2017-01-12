University of Toledo to celebrate MLK at Unity Celebration

The University of Toledo will host the Unity Celebration gathering Monday morning to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The city of Toledo and University of Toledo will hold the event at the Savage Arena between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Donzaleigh Abernathy will be the keynote speaker.

Performers at the event will include Ramona Collins and the JAMM band, Scott High School and many more.

Men and women of service will also be recognized.

“Our theme this year is reconciliation through service, social justice, and education, ” said Pastor Christopher Rowell, of the Board of Community Relations.

All are invited to the free luncheon.

A semi-truck will provide free food and hygiene products. We Are Ribs will cater the event.

Events will be held throughout the week after Martin Luther King, Jr. unity celebration.

