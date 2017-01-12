College students are targets for job scam

A warning for college students: you are the targets of an email scam.

Lindsey Hussar is in her second year at the University of Toledo. She said the first day of the new semester, she got an email from an "Adam Gate" to her student account about an opening for a personal assistant job.

"Offering me to run errands for a businessman. Very flexible hours. It would be ten hours a week for $300," Hussar said.

But the Better Business Bureau says it's a scam targeting college students across the nation.

Here's how it works:

You'll get an email to your college account about a job offer that sounds great for students. Don't send your resume. Once you do, the BBB says the con artist will offer you the job and either send you a check and instruct you to send a portion of it to other scammers, or the con artist will get your bank account information to "pay you," but instead, drain your bank account and steal your identity.

Luckily, it didn't get that far for Hussar.

"I was leery, so I had my dad check it out, and he googled the sender, and it turned out to be a scam," Hussar said.

In fact, Hussar's father learned about horror stories from students who were scammed by the "Adams Gate" email address.

"I'm very glad the red flags came up and I checked into it, because I did start to fall for it for a second," said Hussar. "It being through your school email is what is alarming for students who think everything in that email address is safe."

The University of Toledo says it puts out fraudulent email notices on its website.

Also on the website, there's instructions for students and staff to flag fraudulent emails with a new “Phishing/Spam” button added to emails that allows them to mark and easily report suspicious email messages to UT's cybersecurity team.

The BBB also has some tips for students to avoid getting scammed:

If the job sounds suspicious, search for it online.

Watch out for on-the-spot job offers.

Don't fall for an overpayment scam -- legitimate businesses will never overpay you and ask you to wire the extra money elsewhere.

Be very cautious of a job that asks for your personal information, or your money.

