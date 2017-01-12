Former TPD officer faces judge, prepares for trial in March

A former Toledo police officer facing child sex charges appeared in court with his attorney Thursday.

Michael E Moore’s attorney has worked to keep him and his case out of the lime light, and inside the courtroom, both sides agreed they cannot go to trial next week.

It was back in November that an internal investigation was launched and Moore, a 14-year veteran of the force, took himself off payroll, according to Lt. Joe Heffernan. Weeks later, he was charged after court records stated Moore paid to have sex with a teenager. Moore was charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and compelling prostitution.

“You have to treat every defendant the same,” said Frank Spryszak, prosecuting attorney. “So obviously it’s a high-profile case, he was a police officer, which captures a little more media attention, but because of the allegations we had to go about it like any other case.”

Moore’s trial was set to begin next week, but Thursday, both sides decided they needed more time after 5,000 documents from Children’s Services were handed over to the court. The defense is hoping to find something in that stack to prove Moore’s innocence.

Moore’s attorney Lorin Zaner says his client has lost his career and is now trying to defend himself against false allegations.

“It's a man's career, it's a man's life, and we are doing everything to defend it,” Zaner said. “This case is likely to go to trial, unless I can present sufficient information to the prosecutor’s office that they will agree to nolle [prosequi] it.”

Moore is out on bond and will be back in the courtroom for a pretrial in February and then for his trial at the end of March.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.