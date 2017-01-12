Rockets hire Mike Bellamy as wide receivers coach

The University of Toledo hired former Illinois star Mike Bellamy as the new wide receivers coach for the Rockets.

Bellamy, 50, replaces Derek Sage, who left to join Mike Leach's staff at Washington State.

Bellamy most recently was at Mississippi State serving as an offensive analyst. He also spent four years as a wide receiver's coach at Illinois.

Bellamy was an All-American and first team All-Big 10 while a receiver for Illinois, finishing in 1989.

In 1990, he was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bellamy spent five seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, and Oakland Raiders.

