Ford: Worker dies after fall from Michigan factory crane

Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.More >>
Protesters are expected to take part in Tax Day demonstrations nationwide, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.More >>
State health officials have confirmed a second case of measles in Michigan, and local officials are warning the public that people may have been exposed to the disease at two Ann Arbor restaurants recently.More >>
State health officials have confirmed a second case of measles in Michigan, and local officials are warning the public that people may have been exposed to the disease at two Ann Arbor restaurants recently.More >>
A cooler breeze off the lake late in the day will send temperatures back into the 50s. It will remain warm south, with middle 60s expected. A chance of a brief, isolated shower possible.More >>
A cooler breeze off the lake late in the day will send temperatures back into the 50s. It will remain warm south, with middle 60s expected. A chance of a brief, isolated shower possible.More >>
The Ohio Turnpike’s construction season has officially begun.More >>
The Ohio Turnpike’s construction season has officially begun.More >>
State Board of Education members are set to discuss whether Ohio's new graduation requirements should be adjusted as educators warn that too many current juniors are at risk of not graduating next school year.More >>
The State Board of Education wants to give current high school juniors more flexibility in how they can earn a diploma, amid educators' warnings that too many of those students are at risk of not graduating next school...More >>