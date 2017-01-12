Man shot multiple times in Monroe; Suspects in custody

Two men are in jail after a man was shot multiple times in Monroe Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of E First Street around 10:30 p.m. after the 27-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm.

According to police, the man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo in an unknown condition. He is expected to survive.

The victim told police that he was confronted by two men while walking back from a store. After a verbal argument, he started walking away. The men followed and eventually shot at him three times.

The suspects then fled to a nearby residence.

Police were able to track the 45-year-old and 36-year-old suspects, both from Ypsilanti, MI, and take them into custody.

The weapon involved in the crime was also confiscated.

Officials have not released the names of the suspects or the victim.

