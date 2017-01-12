Meeting to discuss Kroger store move canceled

It's going to take several more months before Toledo City Council ultimately rules on whether Kroger can build a grocery store in a controversial spot, after a meeting is moved to a later date.

The debate is over the Kroger on Monroe St. shutting down and moving over a street to Secor Rd., where the Sisters of Notre Dame used to live.

Members of Toledo's Plan Commission make recommendations to members of Toledo City Council on zoning changes within the city.

The Plan Commission would have made their decision about Kroger's request to rezone the Sisters' space Thursday, but Kroger's lawyer deferred the meeting until February, saying it was because a member of the commission was absent.

It's a decision a Kroger spokesperson says wasn't made until they arrived.

"The reason being, this is, in our eyes, much too important to the sisters, as well as the citizens of Toledo, to not have it be heard by the full commission," said Jennifer Jarrell, spokesperson for Kroger.

Paul Sullivan Jr. was one of several people who planned on testifying Thursday against Kroger being built. He's an architect who says he'd like to see the current buildings redeveloped.

"The buildings are eligible to be listed on the national register of historic places, with that they're eligible for the historic tax credits, which is a method used to save a number of buildings in downtown," said Sullivan Jr.

The Plan Commission will meet Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

