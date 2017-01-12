Hydroplaning causes semi driver to lose control, crash into ditc - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hydroplaning causes semi driver to lose control, crash into ditch

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

No one was hurt when a semi jackknifed in Oregon overnight. 

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-280 near Pickle Road. 

According to the driver, he lost control while hydroplaning in heavy rain as he went around a curve and ended up in a ditch. 

The driver was not injured. 

