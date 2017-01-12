Hydroplaning causes semi driver to lose control, crash into ditch

No one was hurt when a semi jackknifed in Oregon overnight.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on I-280 near Pickle Road.

According to the driver, he lost control while hydroplaning in heavy rain as he went around a curve and ended up in a ditch.

The driver was not injured.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.