Tupperware recalls seasoning packets over salmonella concerns

Tupperware is voluntarily recalling some of its Southwest Chipotle Seasoning due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The Orlando-based company posted the recall Wednesday, saying it was manufactured by a third-party blender of spices and seasonings.

The Food and Drug Administration found traces of salmonella at the facility where buttermilk powder, one of the ingredients in the seasoning, was made.

A limited number of the packets were sold nationwide.

People should check their packets for LOT #16189305. It’s located above the best-buy date (circled in red in the photo).

According to the recall notice, Tupperware had found no salmonella in its product, but decided to issue a recall out of caution.

Anyone who has an affected product should send it to:

Tupperware U.S., Inc.

ATTN: Julie Castro

14901 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

The returning party should include a name, address, phone number and email address. Once the product is received, Tupperware will send a $15 eGift Certificate, per Seasoning package, to cover the cost of the product and shipping.

Any other questions can be answered by Customer Care at 1-800-TUPPERWARE (1-800-887-7379).

