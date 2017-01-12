Probable cause hearing set for teen accused of killing brother

A judge made the first step of possibly certifying a teen accused of killing her brother as an adult Thursday afternoon.

Tyanna Thomas, 14, is facing murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing her brother, 15-year-old Tommie Thomas, in December.

Thomas' appearance was to set in motion the process of certifying her as an adult.

The judge set a probable cause hearing for January 26. That hearing is the first step in possibly moving her case from the juvenile system to adult court.

The shooting happened last month in the 1000 Block of Woodland Avenue in Central Toledo.

When officers arrived, they found Tommie with at least one gunshot wound.He later died at Promedica Toledo Hospital.

The probable cause hearing is a chance for the state to prove it has credible evidence to continue with the case.

Prosecutor Lori Olender says she'll ask Judge Denise Navarre Cubbon at a separate hearing to certifiy Tyanna as an adult and move the case to Common Pleas Court for a trial.

Experts say the judge is taking many things into account when determining if she will be tried as an adult including the seriousness of her offense, her age and maturity level and her history in court.

Thomas was on probation in 2015 for robbery.

To try her as an adult, the office needs to prove that the juvenile system will not be able to rehabilitate her over the next six years when she turns 21-years-old.

If the judge rules the 14-year-old is unfit to stay in juvenile court, she would be the youngest teen in Lucas County to be certified as an adult.

