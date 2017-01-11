Toledo and suburban leaders talk regional water authority

Soon after the Toledo City Council approved talks about a regional water authority, all the water leaders gathered.

Toledo and the city's suburban water customers met Wednesday morning.

Suburban mayors, like Maumee's, say they'll find another place to get drinking water if Toledo doesn't agree to the creation of a regional water authority.

Council member Lindsay Webb says the discussion was about how to move forward.

"There is definitely interest in the suburban communities to move a faster than we at city government usually operate, so there's some tension in that

respect, in terms of the time frame, but still there is this great willingness and a lot of energy in that room," said Webb.

Webb says the next step is a presentation, detailing what a regional water authority would look like.

