Ohio woman pleads guilty over dad's fatal heroin injection

A cooler breeze off the lake late in the day will send temperatures back into the 50s. It will remain warm south, with middle 60s expected. A chance of a brief, isolated shower possible.More >>
The Ohio Turnpike’s construction season has officially begun.More >>
State Board of Education members are set to discuss whether Ohio's new graduation requirements should be adjusted as educators warn that too many current juniors are at risk of not graduating next school year.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video.More >>
A toddler is safe and a woman in jail after a bizarre incident in east Toledo overnight.More >>
