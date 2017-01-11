Husted honors local election official, board of elections

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted honored one local election official and one board of elections for their outstanding efforts during a major election year in a key swing state.

Wednesday, Husted announced the recipients of the Election Officials of the Year awards, as well as boards of elections receiving the Bright I.D.E.A., or Innovative Developments in Election Administration, awards.

LaVera Scott, who serves as the deputy director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, was recognized as the Democrat Ohio Election Official of the Year. She was recognized after her ability to build and restore confidence at the board of elections.

Another winner in the area was the Wood County Board of Elections staff that was awarded the Golden Dish Soap Award. This award is given to the county board for its efforts to provide better services at a low cost.

After concerns from poll workers, the Wood County BOE needed a new stand to put their e-pollbooks on. After an idea from their maintenance department, the group was able to create a new one out of basic materials. It made signing in easy and efficient for voters.

The presentations were made at the Ohio Association of Election Officials Winter Conference in Columbus.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.