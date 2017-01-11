Perrysburg High School hosts sexual assault forum

Perrysburg High School hosted a sexual assault awareness forum Wednesday night.

Inside the school’s auditorium, local advocates were there to discuss any legal consequences, where victims can go to get help and how to decrease the amount of sexual assaults in the community.

It’s ahead of a play at the high school that portrays date rape.

“And we wanted to be proactive with it and get it out to the community and give them some information about some of the resources and educate the community on sexual assault,” said school counselor Dawn Burks.

The play “Hush” will be performed by Perrysburg High School students in the theatre department and opens Thursday, Jan. 19.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.