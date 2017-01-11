Police heavily monitor gas station after 4th robbery

Yet another robbery has happened at a gas station on Tremainsville. This is the fourth time in several weeks at the same location.

Police are now monitoring this part of west Toledo after another aggravated robbery happened at the In & Out Mart Tuesday night, as it’s becoming quite the problem area.

According to the police report, just before 10 p.m., the suspect approached the counter, pointing a gun at the clerk and then demanded money. Then, the suspect fled with money from the drawer.

“An officer was driving through the lot to check on the store when the suspect came running out, surprised the officer, and then the officer tried chasing him, we recovered some of the property, but the suspect got away,” Lt. Joe Heffernan said.

Police have been monitoring this gas station, as it is just one in a string of four aggravated robberies. Officers think it has been the same suspect every time.

"All four times he was seen going through the trailer court across the street, three out of the four times he was seen going over the fence behind the trailer court into the neighborhood,” Heffernan said.

Two weeks ago, police put up a sky cop camera, hoping to nab the suspect. However, police say it hasn’t stopped him. He keeps coming into the store covered up, hoping to conceal his identity.

“He wears different jackets, normally wears sweatpants,” Heffernan said.

Police will continue to monitor the area with the sky cop.

If you have any information, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-111.

