Fremont City Council discusses Terra State housing project

New details on a possible $14 million project at a local community college are now in the hands of a city council.

An area on the west end of Terra State Community College in Fremont is planned to be the site of a future housing project, and Tuesday, the city of Fremont began paving the way for this ambitious project to move forward.

Terra Village will be a multi-use retail and housing development. It is expected to house more than 200 students at first but could expand in the future.

Tuesday, Terra administration went before Fremont City Council to officially present their plan for the first time.

After the first reading, the city engineer said the project needed to be rezoned from the current conservation district to a Planned Unit Development.

Council will need to have two more readings before a final vote, but Terra president Jerome Webster says council members seemed on board, and know that the development would have a positive impact on Fremont.

"We're very excited to support the city in all of the growth and development that's happening," Webster said. "I don't know if you're familiar with downtown Fremont, but there's a great deal of wonderful things going on in our historic district, and Terra State is proud to be part of the city limits and to contribute to that growth and development."

The final reading and vote could take place on Feb. 2. Terra Village is slated to be complete by the fall of 2018.

