BGSU holds ceremony for soldiers before deployment

The Ohio National Guard held a call to duty ceremony at the BGSU Stroh Center Wednesday evening for soldiers' deployment overseas.

The Guard announced 360 soldiers will be deployed to the Middle East.

These men and women are from the Ohio national guard 1st battalion infantry regiment, headquartered in Walbridge.

The 360 soldiers will support operation inherent resolve in Jordan and operation Sparta Shield in the United Arab Emirates.

