Vacant houses pose fire threat to neighboring homes

A Wednesday morning fire at a vacant house in south Toledo happened only a few yards from where a family was getting ready for school and work.

With so many neighborhoods in Toledo and houses built so close together, fires at vacant houses can be a dangerous threat to the surrounding area.

"It can burn for awhile before it is even noticed," said Sterling Rahe, of Toledo Fire and Rescue. "When crews got to this fire, there was active fire coming out of the windows at the homes near them."

So far, there have been 20 reported house fires in Toledo since January 1, troubling incline for fire officials.

"We want them to get out as soon they can," Rahe said. "That is where that safety plan comes into place."

Rahe said now more than ever is the time for people to check their smoke alarms and work out an escape plan.

"Get out of the structure, do not go back in [and] have that meeting place," Rahe said.

