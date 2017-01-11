Don't Waste Your Money: Dishwashers recalled because of fire risk

Thousands of popular dishwashers have been recalled in recent years because of a risk they could catch fire.

But since the initial recall, homeowners still say they can smell overheating or smoke coming from their machine, but no recall has been made.

Gina Schenck is one of those homeowners who does her dishes in her sink because of the smell of burning wires coming from her two-year-old Kenmore Elite dishwasher.

While washing a load of dishes, she began to smell something that was like an electrical fire.

"We did not see smoke or flames, but it was definitely a strong enough odor where you wanted, even in November, to open your windows," Schenck said.

After the dishwasher gave out a burning smell the next day, she looked up the model number and found her model was part of the massive dishwasher recall. However, only the older models were being recalled.

Thousands of Kenmore, Maytag, Kitchen Aid, Bosch, and Whirlpool dishwashers have been recalled for fire risks, but only models sold up to 2010.

Schenck's model will cost her hundreds to repair.

"Based on their diagnosis, I could be paying for parts and labor to get it fixed, and I'm thinking that could cost as much as a new dishwasher," Schenck said.

Kenmore did eventually pay for the repairs on Schenck's dishwasher.

If you smell something strange from your dishwasher, check the Dishwasher Settlement website for a possible recall.

If you cannot find your model, report it to the Consumer Product Safety Commission for a possible future recall.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter