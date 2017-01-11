Man re-booked in accused arson case after mistake in original indictment

A Lucas County judge re-booked a man police said set off an explosive device at a home on North Summit Street in November.

Tye Norts, 52, who is accused of setting off a Molotov cocktail on the porch of a multi-family home, was re-booked Wednesday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court due to an initial mistake in his original indictment.

According to the defense attorney, Norts was indicted with a co-defendant that was a mistake, and state prosecutors agreed.

Norts was re-booked and this will move forward as a new case with Norts as the sole defendant.

He is charged with aggravated arson to cause physical harm.

The judge ordered him to not have any contact with two people involved in the November 2016 incident.

A trial date has been set for Feb. 14.

Norts' attorney said after Norts was re-booked at the Lucas County Jail, which is procedural, he will be released on his supervised O.R. bond.

