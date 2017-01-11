Grants help UT address, prevent sexual assault

A new semester started at the University of Toledo that offered a new course and two new gr ants that are getting ahead of the issue of sexual assault on campus.

"We want to be out in front of it. We want to be a shining example of how to deal with these issues," said Kasey Tucker-Gail, an associate professor of criminal justice at UT.

Tucker-Gail is also the director of the new center for Student Advocacy and Wellness.

The Health and Human Services Building helps students that are victims of sexual assault. It's funded by about $500,000 in gr ant money from the Ohio Attorney General.

"We have a full-time counselor and a full-time advocate funded through this, so their sole focus is to deal with sex assault and domestic violence on campus," said Tucker-Gail.

A competitive Department of Justice gr ant, of nearly $300,000, was added to create a community response team to help students on campus and commuting students as well.

"It allows us to partner with Toledo Police Department, the Hope Center, UT Police," says Tucker-Gail. "To ensure that we're getting all the right resources in all the right places for our students."

Tucker-Gail says while the number of sex assaults hasn't gone up, a slight bump in numbers could actually be a good thing.

"I say that because, that means that people are comfortable to report," Tucker-Gail said. "So if we see those numbers a little higher, that means we're reaching students who need our help."

This is a new add to personal safety and wellness course to teach students everything from self defense, to CPR.

