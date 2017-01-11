Diocese of Toledo holds candlelight vigil against death penalty

The Diocese of Toledo held a candlelight vigil Wednesday on what was supposed to be the eve of the first execution in Ohio in three years.

The Catholic Church strongly rejects the death penalty and held the vigil in the hopes of its abolishment.

Thursday, the moratorium put on executions in Ohio back in January of 2015 will be lifted with the execution of Ronald Phillips.

Phillips raped and murdered his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron back in 1993. His execution has been pushed back to Feb. 15

The vigil was held at Saint Francis de Sales Chapel on Cherry Street.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.