Former NFL QB Manziel to offer photos with fans, at a price

Johnny Manziel will be in Houston ahead of the Super Bowl to give fans a chance to take a photo with the 2012 Heisman trophy winner - at a price.

Stadium Signatures, a Houston company that sells autographed sports memorabilia, says Manziel will appear at Houston malls in the days before the Feb. 5 Super Bowl at NRG Stadium.

He'll take selfies with fans for $50 and those wishing for more professional photos will need to hand over $99. He'll provide his autograph for $99. Manziel also will provide an inscription for $29, but it'll be no more than four words.

The 24-year-old Manziel is a free agent who hasn't signed with a team since the Cleveland Browns released him in March. He starred at quarterback at Texas A&M.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.