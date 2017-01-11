Man charged in death of 2-year-old daughter appears in felony court

A man charged with the death of his two-year-old daughter was arraigned in common pleas court on his indictment charges Wednesday.

Turhan Johnson, 27, is accused of leaving his gun unattended which led to the death of his daughter Journi in December of 2016. Police say Journi was accidentally shot in the head while the gun was left out in a house full of children.

Johnson appeared in felony court for the first time Wednesday morning.

He was charged with one count each of endangering children and negligent homicide.

He was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on those charges a little more than a week after Journi's death.

Nicole Kohry was appointed to represent Johnson in the case. She entered not guilty pleas on both charges on behalf of Johnson.

Johnson does not have any prior convictions. His family says he does have a permit for the gun.

Johnson will remain out on bond until his next court hearing in February.

