Healthy eating recipes for the New Year from Meijer Stores

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili\

Makes approximately 6 servings



Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon True Goodness by Meijer Organic extra-virgin olive oil

1 large (2 small) sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 large onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons True Goodness by Meijer Organic chili powder

4 teaspoons True Goodness by Meijer Organic ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground Ancho or chipotle chile

¼ teaspoon salt

2½ cups water

2 15-ounce cans True Goodness by Meijer Organic black beans, rinsed

1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes

4 teaspoons lime juice

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro



Directions:

1. Heat oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add sweet potato and onion and cook, stirring often, until the onion is beginning to soften, about 4 minutes.

2. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, chipotle and salt and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Add water and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook until the sweet potato is tender, 10 to 12 minutes.

3. Add beans, tomatoes and lime juice; increase heat to high and return to a simmer, stirring often. Reduce heat and simmer until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro.



• Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months

Nutrition information (per 2 cup serving): 314 calories 6 g fat (1 g sat); 16 g fiber; 52 g carbohydrates; 13 g protein; 0 mg cholesterol; 13 g sugars; 0 g added sugars; 573 mg sodium



PB & J Overnight Oats with Berries



Makes 2 servings

Ingredients:

1/2 cup True Goodness by Meijer Old Fashioned Oats

1 cup True Goodness by Meijer low fat milk (or soy milk)

1 Tablespoon Chia Seeds

1 Tablespoon True Goodness by Meijer Strawberry Jam

¼ cup True Goodness by Meijer Peanut Butter

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Frozen Mixed Berries



Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients except peanut butt and berries in a Mason jar or bowl until well combined.

2. Swirl in peanut butter

3. Top with frozen berries

4. Let stand in refrigerator overnight and enjoy cold (or warmed in microwave – remove metal lid before heating in microwave.)





Wheat Berry, Baby Kale, Grape & Orange Salad

A grain + greens dish that delights body and taste buds with juicy fruit, earthy greens and hearty wheat berries.

8 Servings

Ingredients:

4 cups cooked Wheat berries (see below)

Curry-Orange Vinaigrette:

2/3 cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup golden balsamic vinegar

Zest of 1 orange plus 2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice

2 teaspoons True Goodness by Meijer Organic honey

1 ½ teaspoons True Goodness by Meijer Organic Dijon mustard

1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt (to taste)

3/4 teaspoon curry powder

Pinch cayenne pepper

Pinch ground ginger

Freshly ground McCormick® black pepper

Salad ingredients:

1 pkg. (5 oz.) Earthbound Farm Organic Kale (baby kale or baby kale blend)

1 cup Seedless red grapes (halved)

1 cup Seedless green grapes (halved)

2 oranges (segmented - see note) OR 4 clementine’s peeled and separated

Salt and Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup True Goodness by Meijer Raw, unsalted walnuts (toasted and coarsely chopped)



Directions

1. To make the vinaigrette: Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a small jar. Seal the lid tightly and shake vigorously to combine. Set aside at room temperature.

2. Combine the cooled wheat berries with the kale in a large bowl. Toss with 1/2 cup of the dressing. Add the grapes and orange segments and another 1/4 cup of the dressing, and toss again. Add more dressing if desired, and season with salt and pepper.

3. Toss in the walnuts right before serving.

Note: To segment the oranges, cut the top and bottom ends off of the fruit so that it can stand level on your cutting surface. With a sharp knife, cut downward, following the contour of the fruit, removing the peel and the pith. Then, slice between each white membrane of the fruit to release the flesh in segments, discarding the tough membrane.

To cook wheat berries - Rinse and place 2 cups wheat berries in medium pot with 5 cups water and the salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cook, covered, for 1 hour, until the wheat berries are just tender. Add a few cups of cold water to the pot, stir, and then strain. Place the wheat berries in a very large bowl to cool, stirring occasionally to help them along. Wheat berries can be made in advance and stored in the refrigerator for about one week.



Nutrition Information Per serving: Calories 480, Fat 32 grams, Cholesterol 0 mg, Sodium 480 mg, Carbohydrates 49 grams, Fiber 7 grams, Sugars 11 grams, Protein 8 grams.

