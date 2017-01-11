Toledo police close part of Alexis Road in north Toledo

A large steel coil fell off a semi-truck in north Toledo, forcing police to close part of the westbound lane of Alexis Road.

According to the TPD, the coil fell off the truck at Alexis Road at Enterprise Blvd.

Police say the cause was likely an unsecured load on the truck.

Police closed the westbound lane of Alexis Rd. between Benore Rd. and Enterprise Blvd while they clean up the mess.

The road is expected to open in a few hours.

There are no injuries reported.

