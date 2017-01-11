President-elect Donald Trump holds first press conference since election

President-elect Donald Trump held his first press conference since winning the election in November Wednesday morning.

The press conference began at about 11:15 a.m. New York.

The press conference follows a report claiming Trump and President Obama were presented with classified documents that include allegations that Russia has compromising information on the president-elect.

Trump strongly condemned the report, calling it "fake news."

He also said he would be take a strong stance against Vladimir Putin and Russia should he be put in that position. However, he said a positive relationship with Putin and Russia would be a "asset."

The fate of Trump's business empire was also brought up.

A lawyer who works with the Trump Organization said he plans to put his business assets into a trust while his two sons run the company. This to relieve concerns of a conflict of interest.

The attorney said Trump plans to completely isolate himself from the business.

Another part of the deal will be the Trump Organization cannot make any foreign deals, but can make domestic deals.

The attorney said a new ethics adviser for business will approve deals that raise concerns about conflicts of interest.

