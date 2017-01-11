House destroyed in fire overnight in Putnam County

Fire crews in Putnam County responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.

The Continental Fire Department arrived to house fire at 310 W. Rice Street in Continental.

Residents say the fire started in a wall, but officials have not released as an official cause.

The house was completely destroyed by the house.

All residents were able to exit the home.

There were no injuries.

