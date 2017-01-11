Two men charged with break-in at Tiffin bar

Two men were charged with breaking and entering and safe-cracking at Viaduct Bar in Tiffin.

Police responded to a breaking and entering call Monday morning.

At the scene, they determined it was forced entry and money was stolen from the bar safe.

Johnny Ray Smith and Seth D. Wilcox were arrested and charged, both are being held at the Senaca County Jail.

Police obtained a search warrant for Smith's address. Police say they found evidence connecting the break-in at the bar to other break-ins in the area at Smith's address..

